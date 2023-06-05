Helper City Council Focuses on Budget

The Helper City Council hosted its first June meeting on Thursday evening. During the meeting, budget items were discussed. A public hearing was opened regarding possibly adopting the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24.

Mayor Lenise Peterman explained that the fiscal year ends in June and the new year begins on July 1. No public comment was given during the hearing, though Mayor Peterman took time to express that great things are being done within the city and they are making strides.

She then stated this would be the adoption of a budget that the city has been working hard on for many weeks, with Helper City Recorder Zack Tonc working even longer. She then asked for comments or concerns from the council before reiterating that they are in a good space. With that, the budget was then approved.

A public hearing was also planned to be hosted regarding amending the budget year 2022-23, though it was rescheduled to the next meeting. Next, the council shifted its focus to the 2023 approximate certified tax rate.

This item would essentially be the council approving the rate for property tax. It is not 100% fixed yet as the county has not approved its end, though it is close. Mayor Peterman said that it is percentage points and never a large change. This was also approved.