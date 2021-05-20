Cooper Schade Inaugural Recipient of CJ Smuin Memorial

Shortly after the passing of CJ Smuin, Zac Jones approached the Smuin family with the idea of creating a memorial scholarship in CJ’s name. The family decided it would be a great way to honor CJ and keep his memory close.

“We were very honored and excited that we would be able to do something that helped us remember CJ and also helped someone else,” Nicole Smuin shared. “This process has brought some much-needed excitement and joy to our lives and has given us something to look forward to. We can’t thank Zac and Kashley [Jones] enough for all the hard work they have put into making this a possibility, and our many family members who have graciously made donations.”

The baseball scholarship will be awarded to the senior that “demonstrated the same work ethic and values that CJ did on and off the field.” Nicole remarked that “it was a very touching moment for all of us. We had four very deserving seniors to choose from this year.”

Cooper Schade was announced as the first recipient of the award and received a plaque with an engraving of Smuin leading off from first. A trophy from the same picture will be given when it is completed. There will also be a plaque placed in the school, where the new recipient will be added each year.

