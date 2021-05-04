COVID-19 Case Count Remains Low in Carbon, Emery Counties

Active cases of COVID-19 have remained low in Carbon and Emery counties in recent weeks, according to the Southeast Utah Health Department. In the past four days, there has been one new case of the virus in Emery County and two new cases in Carbon County.

As of Tuesday morning, Emery County is reporting seven active cases while Carbon County has 18. Grand County has seen increases in numbers, with 36 new cases in the past four days and 126 active cases.

With this data, Carbon and Emery counties remain in the low transmission level for COVID-19. Meanwhile, Grand County is in the high level. One patient, an Emery County resident, is currently hospitalized due to complications from the virus.

While active cases are still being tracked, distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine continues to be a focus for the local health department. As of Tuesday morning, 11,989 residents have been fully vaccinated. In total, 14,283 have received their first vaccine.