Dinos’ Bats Stay Hot

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

In the regular season finale, the Dinos faced off against American Leadership Academy (ALA) on Monday. It was all Carbon in this one as the Dinos scored 11 runs in five innings on 15 hits to knock off the Eagles 11-1.

Six different Dinos had multi-hit games, including Kade Dimick, Jordan Fossat, Cooper Schade, Rylan Hart, Wyatt Falk and Keaton Rich. Dimick led the way, going 3-4 with a triple and four RBIs. Fossat tallied three RBIs and a triple as well. Carbon’s pitching staff only allowed one hit through the five-inning contest to top ALA.

The Dinos will now turn their attention to the state tournament, which will begin on Saturday. More details will be released on Wednesday after the final RPI rankings are revealed. Check back to ETV News as more information is made available.