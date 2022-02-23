COVID-19 Transmission Remains High in Southeast Utah

Despite a downward trend in new COVID-19 cases, Southeast Utah remains in the high transmission level in regard to the virus. The Southeast Utah Health Department announced the region’s status in a report on Tuesday evening.

The region has recorded 46 new cases of the virus in the past seven days, including 33 in Carbon County, seven in Emery County and six in Grand County. This brings the total active case count in the region to 149.

Of these patients, 10 are currently hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19. This includes six from Carbon County, three from Emery County and one from Grand County.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 77 regional deaths have been attributed to COVID-19. Six of these deaths involved fully vaccinated residents while 71 were not vaccinated.

The regional hospitalization rate is also lower for vaccinated patients, with only 30 hospitalizations. In contrast, 227 unvaccinated patients have been hospitalized due to complications.

