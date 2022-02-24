Helper Mayor Featured on Real Women Run Podcast

Episode three of the first season of the Real Women Run podcast, which is hosted by Yandary Chatwin and Nina Barnes, featured Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman. The first season takes listeners across Utah and introduces them to women that serve in municipal government throughout the state.

Chatwin serves as the Vice Chair of the Salt Lake County Redistricting Commission and the Past Chair of the Nonpartisan Real Women Run. Barnes is the Vice Chair of the Utah System of Higher Education and a former elected official of southern Utah.

Recently, the duo traveled to Helper to speak with Mayor Peterman, who is the first female mayor elected to lead the city. Since 2018, the year that Mayor Peterman was elected, four of the five seats on the Helper City Council have been filled by women.

Mayor Peterman moved to Helper in 2015 and previously served as the Helper Arts, Music and Film Festival Co-Director as well as the Helper Revitalization Committee Co-Chair. Before being elected to lead, she was assisting the city through these ventures.

A transplant to Utah, Mayor Peterman relocated to the state for a job and fell in love with it before stumbling upon Helper due to its art influence. At that point, in 2011, Helper was often referred to as a ghost town. Mayor Peterman explained that there was not much activity on Main Street and buildings were available at cheap rates.

“I just saw the promise of Helper, in that area, and thought ‘wow, someone should really do some great stuff in this town,” said Mayor Peterman.

She then explained that, prior to being elected, the council was historically dominated by white males. When she ran for office, there were several women running at the same time. Peterman said that was really the energy around the revitalization of Helper that swept them all into office.

They worked hard, had a lot of good, positive energy and Helper itself was ready for a paradigm shift. Currently, there are the four women on the council along with herself, and Mayor Peterman believes they have been able to make a lot of progress.

“We have a lot of community support for what we’re doing and where we’re going, and gender is just a side note for everything to me,” Mayor Peterman stated.

She explained that she has also always emphasized the value of the history within the community and is not ashamed or embarrassed that it is a coal mining community. Peterman stated that it was a critical component at that time and now the realization has come that things have changed. Helper’s elected officials understand that this is part of the city’s history, but they can also embrace new things.

In regard to advice for women that are considering running for a position in office, Mayor Peterman spoke about having to set aside personal interests and opinions. She said that they should also be aware that though they may be speaking as a friend or fellow resident, someone may interpret that as the city speaking. She also stressed the need to learn about political logistics, such as meeting procedures, accepting motions and more.

For her responsibilities, Mayor Peterman said her day-to-day involves being out and about in the community as well as being available for communication and questions. She also works on grants, meetings, podcasts and other events to showcase Helper and what has been accomplished.

In regard to her partner, Kate Kilpatrick-Miller, Mayor Peterman stated that it is surprising how many individuals approach her and want to give her requests or input. She said Kilpatrick-Miller is great at reminding the community she is not the mayor and handles the situation well.

Mayor Peterman wishes for her legacy to inspire other women to run for political offices and said they are capable of whatever they set their minds to. She stated that she is proud of the community of Helper for being so accepting of diverse people and told women that are considering running to roll up their sleeves.

“Let people see you lead by example, by participation, by listening and engaging, and hold your ground when you need to,” said Mayor Peterman.

Mayor Peterman also discussed grants, her personal life, great memories in the city of Helper and more. The full podcast episode can be found here.