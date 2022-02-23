Kiwanis Presents at Chamber Luncheon

Kiwanis of Price was recognized by the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce as a community spotlight on Thursday. The recognition was accepted by Daryn Mason of Kiwanis at the chamber’s monthly luncheon.

Mason began by thanking the chamber for the recognition and the chance to speak about the organization. He explained that Kiwanis got its start in 1915 in Detroit, Michigan. Just seven years later, in 1922, a local Kiwanis club was launched in Price.

With that, the club is celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2022. Mason said that the club members have planned many fun activities to celebrate this milestone. To start, Kiwanis will award 100 local youth with prizes in return for their participation in submitting a piece on how the club makes a difference in the lives of local youth. A large birthday party will follow in the spring.

Kiwanis is also continuing its traditional offerings throughout the community. This April, the club will host its annual radio auction. Following this, the rubber ducky race will take place at Scofield’s Pleasant Valley Days this summer while Kid’s Day in the Park is scheduled during Price City’s International Days. As always, the club will also focus on its Sub for Santa program this holiday season.

In addition, Kiwanis awards five scholarships to local students to pursue higher education. The club also assists sports teams, underprivileged children and special needs children throughout Carbon and Emery counties in a variety of ways.

To learn more about Price Kiwanis, to become involved or for more information, please contact any club member.