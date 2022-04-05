COVID-19 Trends Downward in Southeast Utah

COVID-19 cases have trended downward in recent weeks, with only five active cases reported on Monday. This includes one active case in Carbon County and four active cases in Grand County.

Only 12 new cases of the virus have been reported in the past seven days, including two in Carbon County, one in Emery County and nine in Grand County. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 9,940 Southeast Utah residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

While no patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus, 300 residents have had hospital stays due to complications. The region has also recorded 80 deaths attributed to COVID-19, including 46 in Carbon County, 28 in Emery County and six in Grand County.

While case counts are down, COVID-19 vaccines are still being offered throughout the region. To date, 20,718 Southeast Utah residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus. Those wishing to receive the vaccine or a booster can view the Southeast Utah Health Department’s vaccine clinic scheduled by clicking here. Those age five and older are eligible for the vaccine.

With this data, Southeast Utah remains in the low transmission level for COVID-19.