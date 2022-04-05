Emery Athletes Qualify, Add Points at 1st Spring Rodeo

By Julie Johansen

The spring rodeo season began over the weekend at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden with the Spikers Rodeo Club hosting rodeos on Friday and Saturday. It was a great weekend for several Emery High athletes.

Byron Christiansen had a high-scoring weekend with first-place finishes in tie-down roping and saddle broncs on Friday. He also took second in barebacks on both days and sixth in reining cow horse. Christiansen rounded out his scoring when he tied for third on Saturday in saddle broncs. With these placings, he was the all-around cowboy on Friday and is sitting first statewide in all-around points for boys.

On Saturday, Will Jeffs wrestled a steer fast enough to place third and qualify for state in this event. Ryleigh Allred was ninth and fifth in barrels on Friday and Saturday, respectively, while Megan Zunich finished ninth in barrels on Saturday. Shaynee Fox tied the goats fast enough for fourth place both days and Cole Magnuson earned sixth in bulls on Saturday. Monty Christiansen placed fifth in reining cow horse.

There are four more weekends for athletes to gain points to carry with them to the state competition, which will take place the first week of June in Heber City. Up next, the Carbon rodeo team will host its rodeo at the Carbon County Fairgrounds on April 8.