COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Update for Southeast Utah

On Saturday, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced a COVID-19 vaccination booster update for area residents. According to the announcement, COVID-19 booster shots are now available for individuals who fit certain criteria.

For individuals who received a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial series:

65 years and older.

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings.

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions.

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings.

For individuals who received a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the following individuals are eligible for a booster shot at two months or more after their initial vaccine:

18 years and older.

For information on vaccine clinics, please click here.