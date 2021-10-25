MenuMenu

COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Update for Southeast Utah

On Saturday, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced a COVID-19 vaccination booster update for area residents. According to the announcement, COVID-19 booster shots are now available for individuals who fit certain criteria.

For individuals who received a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial series:

For individuals who received a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the following individuals are eligible for a booster shot at two months or more after their initial vaccine:

  • 18 years and older.

For information on vaccine clinics, please click here.

