Cowboys Ride Past Dinos

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

Friday was a tough day on the diamond for the Lady Dinos. Grantsville brought its ‘A’ game, both in the circle and at the plate.

The Cowboys held Carbon scoreless and only gave up four hits and four walks through six innings. While Carbon returned the favor the first two innings, Grantsville broke through in the third with four runs. The Cowboys continued their attack and ended with a 10-0 win.

Jenna Richards was the lone Dino to find consistent success at the plate. She went 2-2 with a double and a walk. The larger problem was in the field as Carbon conceded three errors, which led to seven unearned runs.

The Dinos (1-4) will need to clean things up quickly as they turn the page to play Morgan (1-2) on Monday.