Spartans Rebound on Saturday

Friday was tough on the Spartans during the St. George Tournament. Emery began the day against Eastmark (Az.) and fell behind early. Down 6-0, Emery scored two runs in the sixth, but it was not enough. Eastmark went on to win 6-2. Brooklynn Ekker went 2-3 at the plate with a double while Aspen Taylor recorded both RBIs.

Mountain Ridge also jumped out in front to the tune of 10-0. By the time Emery started to get things going at the plate, it was too late. The Spartans recorded 11 errors in this one and went on to lose 13-4. Ekker remained hot, going a perfect 4-4. Meanwhile, Shannon Johnson went 2-3 with a homerun, a double and one ribbie while Alivia Christman went 2-3 with a homerun and two ribbies.

It was a similar story against Bountiful. The Redhawks went up early and never looked back. They went on to defeat Emery 10-3. Ekker continued to put together solid plate performances, going 2-3 with a double. Johnson also went 2-3 while Katelyn Nielson went 2-3 as well.

Then, on Saturday, Emery responded in a big way against East. After giving up a run in the top of the first, the Spartans pushed across six runs in the bottom half. They were not done there as they scored 11 more in the second to end the game, 17-1. Kallee Lake came in and went 2-2 with a triple and two RBIs while Ekker was perfect as well, going 3-3. The former also pitched an inning and struck out three batters while walking one.

Emery (3-3) will continue on the road to play Grand (0-3) on Tuesday and Gunnison Valley (4-2) on Thursday.