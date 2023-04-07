Crowds Gather at Annual Piggy Hunt *Photo Gallery*

Eastern Utah Community Credit Union (EUCCU) hosted its annual Piggy Hunt on Thursday, an event that has seen consistent growth throughout the years. The Easter egg hunt took place at EUCCU’s Price branch and drew large crowds.

To get things started, children were divided into various age groups to level the playing field. Once each child was in their respective group, Bruce Yost of EUCCU welcomed the crowds and explained the rules. After a countdown, the children were off, eager to scoop up the colorful eggs and coveted pigs.

Those that gathered the special eggs and pigs were treated to larger prizes while each child walked away with a treat. EUCCU’s iconic pig mascot was also in attendance for photo opportunities, leaving kids smiling as they welcomed the Easter weekend.