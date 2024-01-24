Emery Gets Dominant Win Over Delta

The Lady Spartans faced off against the Delta Rabbits (5-13) on Tuesday night. Emery started the game off well with a 22-10 first quarter, with a similar story in the second quarter, bringing the score at the half to 38-16.

Emery had a comfortable lead, which opened up opportunities for underclassman to get some playing time. The Lady Spartans’ future looked great on the court with four sophomores and three juniors contributing to the win. The Lady Spartans cruised to the easy 60-30 victory.

Kennadie Maughan had a great game as she controlled the paint, scoring 18 points and eight rebounds for the Emery squad. Saige Curtis had a sensational first quarter with three made three pointers in a row to extend the scoring gap for the Spartans. She would finish the game with 11 points and two steals.

KaBree Gordon had a great game as her number was called. She ended the night with 10 points and a couple steals. Katelyn Nielson played her game well, getting nine points, six rebounds and two assists. Aliya Lester snagged a coupled steals and ended the night with five points.

Kali Jensen was once again working non-stop throughout the game. She dived after the loose ball on multiple occasions, helping her team’s intensity. Jensen ended the game with three points, three steals and four assists. Libby Faimalo grabbed five boards and had four assists to cap off a great team win for the Lady Spartans.

Next up, Emery will travel to face the number two team in Region 12, the Richfield Wildcats (14-4), on Thursday.