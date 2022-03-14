Dana Cook Belliston returned to her loving husband Jerry on March 13, 2022. She was surrounded by her family at the time of her passing. She was born on August 1st, 1960 to Mervin and Betty Cook of Wellington, UT. She was the youngest of 7 children.

She loved spending time with her family and attending family gatherings, especially during the holidays. She loved her grandchildren and the many, many days she spent looking after them brought her joy. She would often bring small gifts to her loved ones, whether it was a toy or a favorite treat. She had many friends who she considered like family, and made friends everywhere she went.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Belliston, son Waylon Belliston and her parents. She is survived by her daughters Katie (Tim) Hardman, Melissia (Brian) Harisay, and son Brandon (Helaine) Belliston and her grandchildren Makayla (Matt) Munson, Lindsey, Payton, Daxton, Briannon and Anders. She also is survived by her sisters, brothers, and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside service Friday, March 18, 2022 at 12:00 pm at the Nephi Vine Bluff Cemetery, 1150 North 400 East, Nephi, Utah 84648, with a viewing from 11:00 – 11:45 a.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home, 94 West 300 North, Nephi, Utah 84648.