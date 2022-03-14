Unable to Get Over the Hump

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Dinos began the season with an incredibly difficult schedule. Going down to St. George, Carbon played back-to-back doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday against quality opponents.

The Dinos had a tough time getting things going on Friday and lost their opener to Salem Hills, 5-0. Carbon only mustered two hits in the slow start. Later on in the day, the Dinos broke through with seven hits and three runs against Wasatch Academy. Unfortunately, Wasatch strung together eight runs off of 10 hits for the 8-3 victory.

Carbon was much more competitive on Saturday. It opened the day against Orem and trailed 5-0. The Dinos rallied in the sixth with four runs to close the gap, but it was too little, too late. The Tigers held on to win 5-4.

Rylan Hart finished 2-4 with an RBI while Dallyn Oneil went 2-3 with a run scored. Jordan Fossat led the team with two ribbies in the loss. Carbon had one error in the game, but it was a costly one as only three of the Tiger’s five runs scored were earned.

Again, the Dinos played from behind against Park City. Down 2-0, Oneil hit a sacrifice fly to pull within one. Park City then scored three runs in the next two innings to go up 5-1. Trying for a late comeback, the Dinos loaded the bases in the sixth. After scoring one, Carbon had the tying run on second with no outs. A double play would score another run, but also hurt Carbon’s chances.

In the end, the Dinos came up just short and fell 5-4. Chet Anderson led the way with two RBIs while Fossat went 1-2 with a double. Errors were a bigger problem in the final game of the weekend as Park City only tallied one earned run.

Carbon (0-4) has another busy schedule this week. The Dinos will host Union (0-0) on Tuesday and then travel to Tooele (0-4) on Wednesday and Bountiful (1-0) on Friday.