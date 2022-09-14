Daris D. Lambson (Papa)

March 29, 1976 – September 8, 2022

Daris was born on March 29th, 1976 just a few minutes after his twin brother in Provo, UT. His younger years were spent making trouble with his brother and sister. One time they even decided to build a campfire in the middle of their bedroom.

Dad graduated from Carbon High School in 1995. That same year, he and his high school sweetheart and soon to be wife, Holly Lambson, had their daughter Lacey. Two years later they welcomed their little boy, Chase. On December 28th, 1999 they were married in the company of their family and friends.

Dad managed many different restaurants throughout his younger career days. He also ran a side business (D & D Tinting) with his brother where he was able to showcase his talent and skills. From there he moved on to the drilling rigs where he worked for Patterson Drilling Company and Neighbors Industries. Once he was done working the oil rigs, he started working at Fenner Dunlop Conveyor Services as a belt splicer. This position gave him the ability to be closer to his family. In 2017 he took a position at Tata Chemical Trona Mine in Wyoming, where he finished his working career. Throughout his career he wasn’t only a dad to us kids at home but he took many of his younger co-workers under his wing and treated them like family and many of them looked up to him.

Dad loved his loud base-filled music and you could always catch him singing to it. He enjoyed boating, camping, driving his side by side, shooting guns, playing pool, bowling, and watching his TV while eating candy. He had the best shop filled with miss matched tools but he sure was proud of them. Dad was known for his green, perfectly groomed lawn. Once they moved to Wyoming it was no longer the lawn, it was groundwork with his tractor. He loved that tractor. Dad was a good sport when it came to doing crafts for his family even when we asked him to change things after it was completed. He always strived to make us happy. He did enjoy playing his original Nintendo and many other video games with his son. Dad also loved to play chess and would teach anyone who was willing to learn. Once his grandchildren, Vivian and Everleigh, were born his focus shifted and they were the light of his life. He was and will always be Papa Daris.

Life was not always a walk in the park for our dad. At a young age his mother, Deanna, was diagnosed with MS and he and his siblings became the care givers for her until she later passed. His Father, Darrell, fought many battles of his own and also passed.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Deanna Lambson, Father, Darrell Lambson, Grandmother and Grandfather, Betty and Don Chambers, Grandmother and Grandfather Marry and Newell Lambson, Brother-in-law Shawn Damron, and Uncle Doug. Dad is survived by his ex-wife Holly Lambson, children Lacey (JD) Pell and Chase Lambson, Grandchildren Vivian and Everleigh Pell, Sister Jennifer (Bryan) Gillman, and his twin Brother Darin Lambson, along with many great and loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be made at www.crandallfh.com