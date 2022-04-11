Dark Sky Week, Arbor Day Declared in Helper City

During the recent Helper City Council meeting, which was hosted in-person on Thursday evening, two proclamations were declared by Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman.

The first was the proclamation declaring April 22-30 as Dark Sky Week. Mayor Peterman explained that the international group has started a new initiative and requested that dark sky communities issue the proclamation. Councilwoman Michelle Goldsmith went into more detail, explaining the various activities in conjunction.

There will be a story time, a possible dark sky walk along the parkway, educational talks on dark skies and lighting, photo opportunities and more. Councilwoman Goldsmith explained that the exact details will be released at a later time.

The second proclamation was in regard to Arbor Day, which will take place on April 29. Mayor Peterman stated that Helper City has been a tree city for three years running. This declaration is in support of that, while also working with the city’s tree board, which is hoping to plant in the Walt Borla Park.

Ed Callor, who waters Helper’s plants, has been coordinating with the city as there will not be a way to water those trees. Mayor Peterman stated that she is excited to continue certification efforts in conjunction with the Arbor Day Foundation while promoting the importance of trees within the community.