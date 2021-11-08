Dia de los Muertos Celebrated at Helper’s First Friday

Once again, festive fun was brought to Helper’s Main Street as First Friday was hosted on the evening of Nov. 5. This time, the theme was Dia de los Muertos.

Though Main Street was not closed as it usually is during this event, there was still plenty of fun to be had for all. Activities included a Dia de los Muertos best dressed contest, a youth activity at Three Little Llamas and Calaveras Literarias hosted at the Rio Theatre.

Also hosted at the Rio were food vendors in the parking lot as well as altar exhibits in the lobby and live entertainment inside. Mark Montoya, Latinos in Action, Celyn Salow, West Coast Show Support, the Pinnacle Canyon Art Therapy Class, Canvas Alchemy, Kate Kilpatrick-Miller and Lenise Peterman, and Aunt Nell’s all contributed to the altar exhibits.

The live entertainment came from The Damn Liars, though the fun was not sequestered to the Rio. Art exhibits were on display in numerous places. The USU Eastern student art show was hosted at the Chris Kanyusik Art Building and Pinnacle students had art on display at Canvas Alchemy.

K2 Gallery featured John and Betty Brasher’s Works of Wood, which was a solo exhibit featuring many beautiful wood pieces from the duo.