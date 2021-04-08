Dimick Shines Against Broncos

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon had no problems on Tuesday when the team traveled to Blanding. The Dinos struck for four runs in the first, two runs in the second, six runs in the third and seven runs in the fourth.

Kade Dimick led the way with five RBIs and went 3-4 with a triple and a double. Also recording multiple hits in the game were Rylan Hart, Wyatt Falk, Cooper Schade and Jacob Vasquez.

Dimick also pitched a complete game from the mound, lasting five innings while only giving up three hits and striking out seven.

Carbon went on to take the game 19-0.