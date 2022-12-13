Dinos Host Dave Smith Memorial

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

Over the weekend, Carbon opened its doors for the Dave Smith Memorial. The Dinos had a great showing with wins over American Fork (39-33), Telos Academy (42-30) and Juan Diego (36-24). Their losses were against Monticello (40-29) and San Juan (66-12).

Standout grapplers included Parker Holt (138), who went undefeated with six pins. Colin Fausett (144) and Isaac Robinson (150) also went undefeated with five pins and one win by decision each. In addition, Tanner Greenhalgh (132) went 4-2 with three pins and one technical fall while Gavin Fausett (165) went 3-3 with three pins.

The Dinos will next hit the road over the weekend to take part in the Manti Tournament.