Dino Tennis Get Big Win Before Region 12 Tournament

The Carbon Dinos tennis team hosted the Manti Templars on Thursday for their finals match of the regular season. The Dinos would win five of the six matches, with the matches only going two sets each.

Zander Carillo was name MaxPreps Player of the Match with his two-set victory with teammate Josiah Trostle. The duo won the first set with a score of 6-3, then would dominate the second with a 6-0 victory.

Rounding out the other doubles teams, Judson Varner and Carter Abbott had a solid showing winning set one (6-1) and set two (6-2). Sylvian Gurule and Rylen Hatch would also claim a two-set victory, scoring 6-0 in both sets for the Dinos.

In the singles, Nicholas Bryner ended the regular season with another impressive win, taking set one (6-3) and set two (6-0). Memphis Howell also had a great match, with a set one win (6-4) and set two win (6-1).

The Dinos will now participate in the Region 12 tournament being held in Mount Pleasant on May 7-8.