Don’t Miss the Carbon County Fair Cause for Paws Car Show

Classic rides have been combined with four-legged friends in the Carbon County Fair Cause for Paws Car Show. This slight change to the car show began in 2023 and was highly successful, with proceeds benefitting local animals.

This year, the car show with Trucks ‘N Tunes, is returning on Saturday, June 1. The car show will begin in the Sutherland’s Parking Lot in Price at 11 a.m. and will run until 4 p.m.

The entry fee to feature a ride in the show will be a bag of cat or dog food, and other items for animals are also encouraged for donation and those that are interested in registering may do so at https://www.carbon.utah.gov/department/county-fair/.