Dino Tennis Season Sweeps the Rabbits

The Dinos hosted the Delta Rabbits on the home tennis courts for their second matchup of the season on Tuesday. Carbon won their first meeting with the end score 4-2.

The story was quite similar, as the Dinos would get the win over the Rabbits once again with a score of 4-2. In the singles matches, Nicholas Bryner dominated in his sets, winning both by a score of 6-0. Memphis Howell also had a great showing, winning in the first set, 6-1 and then winning the second set, 6-2.

Rounding out the single was Cameron Jones, who was awarded the MaxPreps Tennis Player of the Match. Jones would win in two sets, defeating his opponent in both sets, 6-1.

Judson Varner and Carter Abbott were the sole doubles winners in the day, winning in two sets for the Dinos, bringing the Carbon win total to four on the day.

Next up the Dinos travel to face region opponent, Juab on Thursday. Then they will be participating in the Uintah Invitational over the weekend.