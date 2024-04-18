Spartans Fall to Wildcats in a Close Match *Photo Gallery*

The Emery Spartans traveled to Richfield to face the Wildcats for their second meeting of the year. The Spartans won at home in their last meeting, 3-1.

The Wildcats would strike first with a goal in the first half of the game. In the second half, the Wildcats found the back of the net once more. The Spartans had a goal made from Rhett Winter, but couldn’t even the score to head to a shootout, eventually falling to the Wildcats.

The Spartans will have tough matchups going into their final two games of the season. First, they face the Dinos on their home turf in Castle Dale on Friday. Then they will play the undefeated region lead, Manti Templars on Tuesday.