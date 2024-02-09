Dinos Battle Hard but Fall to Spartans

The Carbon Dinos faced off against the Emery Spartans for the second meeting in the rivalry games, with Carbon hosting during their Senior Night. The Seniors being honored were Zeke Willson, Kahner Raby and Ryker Butler. Butler was unfortunately sitting out, due to an injury suffered in the last game.

Evan Lancaster started the game off with a three for the Dinos, then Emery’s Creek Sharp scored on the other end for a quick couple baskets in the game. Zack Tuttle would get a nice jump shot, to give the Spartans the lead. On the next possession, Carbon’s Kahner Raby would get a nice layup down low, giving the lead back to Carbon.

Lancaster would then hit another big three with an assist from Maddux Willson. Willson followed with a nice mid-range jumper for the Dinos. After a few missed possessions for Emery, Carter Warburton made a basket from three-point land, giving them a 10-0 run for Carbon.

Sharp shortened the gap for the Spartans with a nice put back offensive rebound. Spartans would hit a run of their own as Stilson made a steal and Luke Justice would get the easy layup on the other end. Raby stopped Emery’s run with another layup for Carbon. At the end of the first quarter, Carbon would have the lead, 15-13.

In the second quarter, Jace Frandsen hit a three-pointer from the wing for the Spartans with two and a half minutes to go. Cannon Mortensen would answer back, getting a three to fall for Carbon. Tuttle had a nice assist to Stilson down low, giving the Spartans the lead 24-21.

Frandsen again would get a three for Emery as the half was coming to an end. Warburton threw an inbound pass to Zeke Willson, who put up a beautiful catch and shot a three-point shot from the wing. Tuttle would then get an offensive board and put it back, scoring two for Emery.

Zeke Willson would score again with a nice pump fake, dribble drive, mid-range jumper for two. Emery would then fight for a couple offensive rebounds, getting the last-second basket by Stilson, ending the half, 26-31.

In the third quarter with five minutes remaining, Mason Stilson pulled down a rebound and went coast to coast scoring the layup on the other end for Emery, while also drawing a foul. After completing the and-one, Carbon’s Warburton hit another nice shot, with a long two pointer.

On the other end, Wade Stilson climbed the latter, getting a nice put back basket, giving the Spartans a ten-point lead. Mason Stilson then would complete another three-point play, as he completed his second and one opportunity within minutes. Tuttle hit a big three for Emery as the third quarter would come to an end, giving the Spartans the lead, 33-47. The Dinos would eventually fall to the Spartans after a solid effort by both teams, 69-44.

Zeke Willson led the Dinos in scoring with 11 points, to go with his five rebound and two assists for a solid showing from the Senior. Raby ended the night with nine points, nine rebounds and a steal as the big man worked hard down low.

Maddux Willson had seven points, four rebounds, three assists and a block for the Dinos. Evan Lancaster had six points, four rebounds and five assists with a nice showing. Warburton would give Carbon five points for the Dino squad.

For the Spartans, Tuttle had a great showing, continuing his impressive season. Tuttle would end the night with 15 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals. Justice had 16 points, five rebounds and three steals for a great all-around game from the Spartans leading scorer.

Wade Stilson was a beast on defense getting five blocks and four steals for the Spartans. He would add nine rebounds and three assists for his excellent stat line. Mason Stilson would end his night with nine points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal. Sharp would finish the game with eight points, five rebounds and two assists.

Both teams will await brackets being released at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning as they await their seeding positions and opponents for the state tournament starting next week.