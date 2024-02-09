Lady Spartans Secure Home Court in State Tournament

The Lady Spartans moved up in the rankings as they close out the season with their fourth straight win. The final standings for Region 12 have Emery sitting in third with a 9-5 region record, Carbon in second with a 12-2 record and Richfield closing out its season with a streak of 10 wins to claim first.

The Spartans have been playing sensational as of late, just in time for state. In Thursday’s game against North Sanpete, they came out in the first with smothering defense and intensity. The Hawks would only score three points in the first quarter and eight in the second, giving the Lady Spartans a comfortable lead going into the half, 24-11.

After putting up 22 in the third quarter, Emery would eventually get the win over North Sanpete. The final score in the last regular season game ended at 57-33.

Kenadie Maughan ended the night with 15 points, three blocks and a steal. Katelyn Nielson scored 13 and had two steals as the duo was dominant in the paint against the Hawks. Karleigh Stilson was big on the defensive end, getting three steals for Emery. She also had four points, four rebounds and four assists.

Kali Jensen had a great all-around game. She was active on defense with a massive six steals in the game and a block. She also had eight points and six rebounds for her team. Libby Faimalo also had a nice night on defense with three steals and a block. Saige Curtis ended her night with six points and Kabree Gordon scored five as the Lady Spartans close out their regular season with a win.

Emery will have home court advantage in next week’s state tournament game, which will be held on Friday night in the Spartan Center.