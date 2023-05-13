Dinos Battle in Semifinals

The #2 Dinos had a tough test in the semifinals of the 3A State Baseball Tournament on Friday night as the team was pitted against #1 Juab in a battle of wills. It all came down to the last play in the thriller.

Juab was slow but steady in the game while Carbon used a late surge in an attempt to secure its spot in the championship game. The Wasps were the first to score in the second inning when they plated a run. They added one more in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth to take the 5-0 lead.

Carbon came alive in the sixth inning as Chet Anderson, Ridge Nelson and Michael Vigil all drove in runs in the frame. With the deficit narrowed to 5-3, the Dinos kept the momentum going, scoring two more in the seventh to tie things up.

Unfortunately, the Wasps pulled ahead with a late walk-off in the bottom of the seventh. An error scored one run for Juab, giving the team the 6-5 victory and a spot in the finals.

Peyton Molinar took the loss for Carbon on the mound, pitching one inning. He allowed one hit and one run while striking out one. Maizen Prichard started on the bump for the Dinos, going three and 1/3 innings. He allowed four runs on six hits while striking out one.

Colton Lowe finished the game with two RBIs while Wyatt Falk added one. Anderson and Nelson both went 2-4 at the plate to help the offense.

The Dinos still have a chance to make it to the finals and seek revenge against the Wasps. The team will face #6 Juan Diego at 10 a.m. on Saturday, and the winner will advance to the championship game against Juab at 12:30 p.m. The games will be streamed live online at teamhive.live.