Dinos Blank Canyon View in Second Round

With a first-round bye in the 3A Soccer Tournament, the Dinos had plenty of time to prepare for the second round. The practice time paid off as #5 Carbon came charging out of the gates against #12 Canyon View on Wednesday.

The Dinos found the early advantage with two goals in the first half. Logan McEvoy and Luke Brady each scored one apiece to give Carbon the 2-0 lead. Neither team broke through the defense in the second half as the Dinos cruised to the 2-0 win.

Tyler Morris had an assist in the game while Dylan Curtis recorded the shutout. The win advances Carbon to a matchup against #4 Morgan on Saturday as the Dinos fight for a spot in the semifinals.