Emery Bumped Out of State Tournament

The #8 Spartans were given a first-round bye in the 3A State Soccer Tournament, advancing the team to the second round on Wednesday. Emery faced #8 Judge Memorial in the matchup.

The Bulldogs came out strong, netting two goals in the first to take a 2-0 lead into the break. The Spartans fought to find an advantage, but Judge Memorial’s defense held strong. The Bulldogs went on to score three more goals in the second half to take the 5-0 win.

With the loss, the Spartans were eliminated from the tournament. The team finished the season 7-6 overall and 6-2 in Region 12 play. Emery’s region effort was good enough to share the Region 12 title with Carbon.