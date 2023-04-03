Dinos Blow Past Red Devils *Photo Gallery*

Carbon was back on the pitch on Thursday afternoon to take on Grand. It was scoreless the first quarter of the game until Connor Cunningham crossed a pass that kicked up off a Grand defender and found the back of the net. Carbon would take that one-score lead in the break.

Fifteen minutes in the the second half, Carbon scored again to go up 2-0. The Red Devils answered back off a turnover just four minutes later. Carbon would have the last laugh, however, as the Dinos scored again to put the game away. Carbon walked away with a 3-1 victory. Goal scorers included Cunningham and Luke Brady for the Dinos.

After a week off for spring break, the Dinos (4-2, 4-1) will travel to Richfield (3-6, 0-4) on Tuesday, April 11 and then host Emery (3-2, 3-0) on Thursday, April 13.