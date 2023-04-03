Spartans Fend Off Falcons

Canyon View came to town for another crucial Region 12 match-up on Thursday. The Spartans were looking to remain unbeaten in region play, but it was Canyon View that struck first.

After the Falcons took a 1-0 lead, the Spartans answered back. Emery was able to score two-unanswered goals to complete the comeback and win 2-1.

Emery remains in first place in the region with a 4-0 record. After taking a week off for spring break, Emery (4-3, 4-0) will host Grand (4-4, 1-3) on Tuesday, April 11 before heading to Carbon (4-2, 4-1) on Thursday, April 13.