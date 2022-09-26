Dinos Claim Region Tennis Title

ETV News stock photo

Region 12 met in Richfield and Monroe last week for the regional tennis tournament. Lindsey Snow (CHS) dominated the competition in first singles and won 6-0, 6-1 in the finals to take region. Not wanting to miss out, Elizabeth Blackburn (CHS) followed suite in second singles, taking region with a 7-5, 6-3 win in the finals.

In third singles, both Ella Anderson (CHS) and Addison Hougham (EHS) had great showings. Hougham made it to the semifinals and Anderson made it to the finals, but both lost to the eventual winner, Sariah Purkey (Richfield). Aspen Tylor and Brooklyn Ekker (EHS) battled hard in first doubles but were eliminated in the finals 6-3, 7-6 (12-10).

Lyndie Richardson and Audrey Hatch (CHS) and Addison Hougham and Acelyn Migliori (EHS) each met in the third round of second doubles with a 1-1 record. The Dino duo knocked off the Spartans in the consolation bracket 9-7.

In the team scores, Carbon took first with 27 points, followed by Richfield (24) in second, Canyon View (22) in third, South Sevier (20) in fourth and Emery (7) in fifth.