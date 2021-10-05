Dinos Come Up Short on Senior Night *Photo Gallery*

Believe it or not, the fall season is already winding down. Friday marked the Dinos‘ final home game as Canyon View came to town.

It was a scoreless game until the Falcons punched in a touchdown in the second quarter. Later on, Davin Moss broke loose and scampered 35 yards into the end zone to tie the game up at six (both PATs were missed). Trouble struck right before the break as the Falcons scored two touchdowns in less than two minutes. As a result, Canyon View led 19-6 at halftime.

Neither team could get going in the second half. With under 10 minuets in the game, Carbon began to drive the field, but its drive was stalled. Zac Chappell came through with a 37-yard field goal to make it 19-9. The Falcons answered right back, however, with a touchdown drive to go on top 26-9.

Carbon scored on a 50-yard pass from Wyatt Falk to Mason Vasquez with two minutes to go, but it was too little, too late. Canyon View walked away with the 26-15 victory.

The offense struggled to maintain consistency in the outing, leaving the defense on the field for long periods of time. Will Carmichael led the team with 12 total tackles, seven of which were solo tackles, and a fumble recovery while Jonathan Lenzi recorded a sack.

Up next, Carbon (2-5, 0-3) will travel to take on Juab (7-1, 3-0) on Friday.