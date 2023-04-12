Spartans Stay Hot

ETV News Stock Photo Courtesy of James Huggard

Since the region schedule began, Emery has kicked it into another gear. The Spartans picked up right where they left off on Tuesday against the Red Devils.

Emery scored one goal in each half to take the match, 2-0. Chase Huggard and Randy Elmer were the goal scorers for the Black and Gold. Koalton Curtis and the defense provided the shutout.

A big, rivalry match-up between Emery (5-3, 5-0) and Carbon (5-2, 4-1) will take place in Price on Thursday. Emery could claim the region title with a win while Carbon would tie things up with a Dino victory.