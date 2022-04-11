Dinos Continue Strong Showing in Uintah

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Dino track and field team has been on a roll all year and that held true once more in Uintah. The Dinos opened up the competition with second place finishes in the 2-2-4-8 medley relay in the boys’ and girls’ events. The Lady Dinos also took second in the 4×100 and 4×400 while the boys ended in third in those same events.

Eminie Elliot and Lindsey Jespersen showed off their speed in the 100 hurdles, taking second and third, respectively. Elliot was back in the mix in the 100 sprint and long jump, where she finished in third in the former and fourth in the latter. Jespersen then improved her standing in the 300 hurdles by taking second. In the 400, freshman Rebecca Swasey came in third place with Mia Crompton in sixth. Crompton then increased her score in the 200 with a third-place finish.

Over to distance, Ambree Jones took third overall in the 1600 with freshman Mariah George close on her heels in fourth. Then, in the 3200, the duo took first and second with Jones once more in the lead over George. In throws, Haley Garrish took first in shot put, Mariah Salee took second in javelin and Garrish ended in third in discus with Salee in fifth.

The Lady Dinos took second overall with 131 points. Uintah came in first with 187 points while Union took third with 102 points.

In a tightly contested 400, Easton Humes edged out the competition by 15 hundredths to take first place. Alvaro Zarate followed suite in the 800, ending in first with teammate Nathan Engar in second. Carbon was also strong in its throws. Bowden Robison dominated the competition in javelin for first place. He then took first again in shot put with Bradley Wood in second.

Kobe Cruz had an excellent showing in the 1600 and 3200, ending in second place in each event. In the former, Pierce Bryner took fifth and Engar took sixth while in the latter Garrett Black took fifth. Freshman Traxton Jewkes came in third in long jump and fifth in the high jump. Carson Shepherd ended in fourth in discus while freshman Riley Palmer took fifth in the 110 hurdles as did Nathan Hobbs in the 300 hurdles.

Union topped the boys’ side with 147 points. Carbon would end in second once more with 132 points followed by Uintah in third with 124 points. Full results can be found here.

Carbon will next travel to Union to take part in the Eastern Utah Championship on April 22.