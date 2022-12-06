Dinos Down Duchesne, Then Head to Salem *Photo Gallery*

Carbon hosted its first duel of the year on Thursday against Duchesne. After a hard fought battle, the Dinos ended on top 39-34.

They then packed their bags and hit the road for the Skyhawk Showdown. There was tough competition in Salem over the weekend as 30 teams showed up. The Dinos continued to grow and take positive steps forward, but finished 19th overall with 161.5 points.

The top Dino grapplers of the weekend included Colin Fausett (150) with 55 points. He finished 6-1 to take third in his weight class. Brax Tapia (132) ended in sixth with a 3-3 record and 36 points. Next was Trevor Jones (120), who went 3-2 and finished 10th with 22 points. Jonathon Jewkes (175) also went 3-2 and finished 10th with 20 points. Finally, Rawzyn Allred (126) went 4-2 in his matches and took 17th with 11 points.

Up next, Carbon will wrestle at South Summit on Wednesday.