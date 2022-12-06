Spartans Learn at Millard Ironman

ETV News Stock Photo by Julie Johansen

Over 10 schools met at the Millard Ironman this weekend. While it was a great experience for the young Spartans, the results did not go their way. Emery fell to Delta (39-28) in the first round, Pleasant Grove (61-13) in the second, Canyon View (55-18) in the third, Morgan (61-12) in the fourth and North Sevier (57-15) in the fifth.

As a result, the Black and Gold finished sixth in Pool C to move onto the Bronze division. There, Emery beat South Sevier (48-33), Cedar City (49-30) and Duchesne (36-25), but lost to North Sanpete (45-36) to take second.

Standouts from the weekend included Monty Christiansen (106), who did not lose a match. He finished with two pins, two decision wins and a major decision win. In 113, Corbin Jensen only had two blemishes. He also had two pins and won by decision four times, including two major decisions.

Merritt Meccariello (126) showed out as well with four pins and two wins by decision while only losing once. Emery’s pin leader went to Boden Christman (157) with five, though he also lost three times. He finished 6-3 with a win by decision as well.

Coming up, the Spartans will host Richfield for a duel on Wednesday.