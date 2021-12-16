Dinos Fall Behind Wildcats

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

On Wednesday night, the Dinos were back in action, this time in Kamas to play South Summit. The Wildcats jumped out in front with a good start to lead 16-12 after the first quarter.

Carbon kept right there with the Wildcats, but never could come all the way back. Then, in the third quarter, South Summit scored 19 points to go up by eight, making it difficult for the Dinos to recover. In the end, South Summit was victorious 66-56.

Jackson Griffeth led the Dinos with 16 points while Braxton Stevenson and Jordan Fossatt each added 11 points apiece.

Carbon will get another chance on Friday when the Dinos (3-4) host the 5A Uintah Utes (5-2). Catch all the action live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.