Dinos Fall to Falcons in Close Game

The Carbon Dinos traveled to Cedar City to face the Canyon View Falcons Friday night. It was a hard-fought night, but Carbon would unfortunately fall short, 60-53. The Dinos end their regular season with a 4-10 region record and 8-14 overall record as they prepare for the state tournament.

Kahner Raby had a massive night, scoring 34 for the Dinos with a very efficient 92% shooting percentage. Raby would also get a double-double with 11 rebounds and a block for the senior. Zeke Willson had a great all-around game, scoring seven points, nine rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block. Carter Warburton finished out the night with seven points as well.

Carbon will play the fifth-ranked Richfield Wildcats on Feb. 17 for the state tournament. The game will be starting at 1 p.m. on Richfield’s home turf.