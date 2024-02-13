Spartans Secure a Top Seed in State Tournament

The Emery Spartans closed out their impressive season with a win over the North Sanpete Hawks on Friday. The Spartans end their year with a 10-4 region record and 18-5 overall record with Friday’s 63-53 win.

Luke Justice scored 20 points for the Spartans, shooting a consistent 69% from the field. Justice knocked down two of his three, three-point attempts. Wade Stilson had a solid all-around game with eight points, eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks.

Zack Tuttle was also contributing all over the court. Tuttle would end the night with eight points, seven assists and four steals. Matt Olsen ended the game with eight points and three rebounds, while Mason Stilson scored seven for his squad, adding on a couple assists and steals. Creek Sharp had a nice stat line with six points, seven rebounds, a steal and a block.

The Spartans sit at #2 in the seeding position, getting a first-round bye and home court advantage against either Ben Lomond or Summit Academy. The two teams will face off on Feb. 14 to see who will play Emery at the Spartan Center on Saturday.