Dinos Lock Up with Rams

Dino grapplers traveled to Monroe on Wednesday night to take on the South Sevier Rams. It was an electrifying match as it went back and forth all night long.

Trevor Jones (120) was the first Dino to get on the board with a hard-fought 5-3 win by decision. That helped build the momentum for the next few Carbon wrestlers. Rawzyn Allred (126) was able to get the pin late in the second round for the win. Then, Brax Tapia (132) continued the roll with a major decision win, 14-5. Parke Holt was next up and he only needed 1:05 to pin his opponent.

Colin Fausett (144) has been on a hot streak, but that came to an end in an overtime match, where he lost 5-3. Isaac Robison (150) got things going back in Carbon’s direction with a pin just before the first-round buzzer. Next, Preston Martinez followed that up with a pin of his own to close out the first round. The only other points Carbon would get were in 175 when Jonathon Jewkes won by forfeit.

Unfortunately, Carbon gave up three matches due to forfeit and lost 39-36 as a result. Regardless of the final score, it was a good showing by the Dinos. They will now prepare for the Tournament of Champions this weekend.