Dinos Hopes Dashed *Photo Gallery*

The state playoffs began on Wednesday night when #19 Judge Memorial visited the #14 Dinos.

With emotions running high, both teams had trouble settling in. That led to a low scoring affair; in fact, the Dinos trailed late in the first quarter 9-6. On Carbon’s final possession of the period, Chet Anderson hustled to track down two offensive rebounds and then found Jackson Griffeth, who sunk a three to tie it all up at nine.

Unfortunately for the Dinos, they would only make two more three-point shots the remainder of the game. Carbon continually found open looks, but went just 3-25 from beyond the arc (12%). While Carbon was always within in a possession or two of the Bulldogs, the Dinos just could not get over the hump and eventually fell 45-39.

Rylan Hart led Carbon with 14 points followed by Braxton Stevenson with 10. The Dinos put forth the effort and out-rebounded the Bulldogs 36-18, but in the end left too many missed opportunities on the court.