PT3 Travels to Delta

Pineau’s Tumbling & Trampoline Team (PT3) headed to Delta on Feb. 5. It has been a tremendous season for the organization as these young athletes have really put in the time. Coach Pineau is extremely proud of her team for its dedication and stated that it is a hard working group. The team is also coached by Trinity and Lillian.

Onto the results from Delta. Ben Axelgard earned three first-place finishes as did Isabelle Chastin in her age group. Trey Heikkila finished first, first and second, while Thoryn Keil and Tayleigh Hofhine finished first, first and third.

A number of other individuals reached first, including Jerix Ballard (first, second, second), Mackenna Payton (first, second, third), Gabriella Baker (first, second, third), Berlynn Axelgard (first, second, sixth), Ceirra Cartwright (first, third, sixth), Indie Pikyavit (first, fourth, fourth), Reign Denny (first, third, sixth), Ellie Reefshneider (first, third, sixth) and Charlie Higgs (first, fourth, fifth).

There were several more who reached the podium. They were Jaydexx Dambrosio with three second-place finishes, Ayslynn Denny and Ireland Keil in second, third and third, Zoey Cartwright in second, fourth and sixth, Reagan Needles in third, fourth and seventh, and Audacee Eden in third, fifth and seventh.