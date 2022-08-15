Dinos Host Carbon Invitational, Spartans Attend

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Carbon Invitational kicked off the season last week as Emery, Union, North Sanpete, Delta and Maeser Prep came to Price. The rivals faced off first as the Dinos defeated the Spartans 4-1.

Lindsey Snow defeated Taiylyn Minichi 4-0, 4-0 in first singles. In second singles, Lizzy Blackburn topped Chloe Wagner 4-0, 4-1. Ella Anderson then beat Addi McCandless 4-1, 4-0 in third singles. The Spartan duo, Aspen Ekker and Brooklyn Ekker, won first doubles 5-4 (8-6 tiebreaker), 4-1. The Dinos got back on track in second doubles when Lyndie Richardson and Allena Ison defeated Acezyn and Cheyenne.

The Dinos went on to beat Union 4-1, Delta 5-0 and Maeser Prep 3-2. They did fall in a close one to North Sanpete 2-3. Snow was incredible, winning all five matches while only dropping a total of five games. Blackburn also went undefeated, while Anderson finished 3-2. Richardson and Ison were solid in second doubles, going 4-1 while Hatch and Jensen went 1-3.

This week, Carbon will head to Uintah on Tuesday while Emery will have it off.