Mixed Bag at Juab Winter Classic

The Spartans headed to the Juab Winter Classic over the weekend where they found mixed results. Of their nine matches, Emery won two of them. Those included a 54-15 win over North Summit and a 51-22 win over South Sevier.

The Spartans also fell to Box Elder (58-22), Fremont (44-30), Juab (51-30), Timpanogos (52-28), Millard (48-27), Salem Hills (45-33) and Spanish Fork (45-30).

Gregory Suwyn (190) had a big tournament, going undefeated with seven pins and one win by decision. Another undefeated wrestler was Monty Christiansen (106) with five pins, two wins by decisions and one major decision. Lastly, Easton Thornley (285) went 5-1 with five pins.

Next, Emery will duel the Cowboys at Grantsville on Wednesday.