Dinos Improve to 7-0 in Region Play

The Lady Dinos made the trip to Cedar City on Tuesday for a matchup against Canyon View. Both teams had a nice first quarter with a close score of 16-14 in favor of Carbon. The second quarter was where the Lady Dinos gained control. They scored 22 in the quarter, giving them the lead at the half, 38-23.

The Lady Falcons wouldn’t have a comeback story as they would fall to Carbon, 66-53. The Dinos improve to 12-4 on the year, going a perfect 7-0 in region play thus far. They sit on top of the 3A Region 12 standings while Richfield is close behind with its 6-1 region record.

Amiah Timothy was the squad’s leading scorer in the game with 25 points, shooting 53% on 15 attempts. She did well on the charity stripe, getting eight points on 11 attempts. Timothy was finding all her open teammates with eight assists on the night to go with her four big steals and a block on defense.

Madison Orth didn’t shy away on the defensive end either, snagging the ball away seven times. Orth would also contribute 18 points to the Lady Dinos along with six rebounds and three assists.

Bailey Curtis had a nice shooting night, scoring on four of her six attempts. She also had two steals and six rebounds for an efficient evening. Kylan Sorenson added eight points to go with a block and six rebounds.

Next up, Carbon will head to Mt. Pleasant on Thursday to face off against the North Sanpete Hawks (6-10) for another region game.