Green River Outlasts Altamont

The Altamont Longhorns (3-8) visited Green River (9-5) on Tuesday night for a non-region game. The Pirates had another solid night of shooting with three players scoring over 15 points in the 63-45 victory over the Longhorns.

Raul Mendoza had a nice night, scoring 17 points for his squad. Luis Hernandez led the team with 21 points, six coming from the three-point line. Also having a nice night from three-point land was Jason Hernandez. He had 16 points for the game, draining four three pointers.

Green River will next travel to Price on Thursday to face the Pinnacle Panthers (7-5) for a region game. The Pirates are 3-0 in region play and the Panthers are 0-1.