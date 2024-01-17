Emery Swim Takes First at Tri-Duel

The Spartan swimmers hosted Payson and North Sanpete on Tuesday at the Emery County Aquatic Center. With a combined 22 events, the Spartans had a great day and came out victorious.

Starting it off in the 200-yard free, Melody Lake had a nice swim, getting the second-place finish with a time of 2:19.62. On the boy’s side, Jaxon Durrant claimed the fourth-place finish with a 2:25.24 time.

In the 200-yard IM, Purity Mason held it down for the girls, getting a second-place finish (2:49.63). Trek Petersen would get the third-place finish for the boys (2:33.08).

The fast paced 50-yard free brought a second-place finish for Jessie Childs (29.35). Right behind her was teammate Illyria Mason with the third spot (30.03).

The boys shined in the race, with Emery getting the top three spots in the event. Parker Jensen had a solid race, completing the event in 24.80 seconds. Adam Olsen claimed the second spot (25.36) and closely behind him was the third-place recipient, Chase Huggard (25.44).

For the 100-yard fly, Emma Grimm would get the third-place finish (1:27.61). On the boy’s side, Tyler Frandsen would receive the fourth-place finish (1:09.17).

Jessie Childs snagged the third-place finish (1:07.84) in the 100-yard free. Kade Larsen swam well for the boys with a second-place finish (55.35) in the event. Will Stilson (57.98) and Chase Huggard (58.45) had a friendly battle for the fourth and fifth spots.

The ruthless 500-yard free brought Annie Johansen a first-place finish with a nice time of 6:55.08. The Spartans boys did well on the other side, with Parker Jensen also claiming the number one spot (6:06.55) followed by Adam Olsen with the second-place finish (6:15.13).

In the 100-yard back, Melody Lake (1:14.43) and Purity Mason (1:17.23) would finish in the second and third positions. Tyson Laws (1:10.52) and Kade Larsen (1:10.78) would get the third and fourth place spots in the event.

Carley Young had a great showing in the 100-yard breast with a time of 1:19.02, claiming the second position. The boys would bring home a first and second place finish thanks to Trek Petersen (1:11.36) and Tyler Frandsen (1:13.08).

For the relays, the Lady Spartans would place first in the 200-yard free relay (1:55.89). Meanwhile, the boys would get a second-place finish in the event (1:41.52).

In the end, the Emery boys took the top spot with 300 points. Payson took a close second place, scoring 296 points. The Lady Spartans would also place in the number one spot with 292 points, with Payson trailing them with 277 points.

Next up for the Spartan squad, they will participate in the cross-town Last Chance Invitational hosted by Carbon on Jan. 27.