Dinos Kickoff 2023 Season

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

The Dinos opened the 2023 football season with a non-region matchup against Hillcrest on Friday. Carbon was looking to use the home field advantage to kickoff the season with a win.

The teams traded touchdowns in the first, along with an extra point each, to tie things up at 7-7. The visiting Huskies gained momentum in the second, scoring 14 points. The Dinos added seven more to trail 21-14 at the half.

The third quarter nearly mirrored the first as the Huskies earned another touchdown and the conversion, while the Dinos found the end zone to add another six points. Down 28-20 going into the final period, Carbon looked to cap off the season opener with a comeback win.

Unfortunately, the Huskies made a final push in the fourth, adding 13 points to the scoreboard. The Dinos were unable to convert on their plays, losing this one 41-20.

Junior Stockton Kennedy had 239 passing yards on 18 completions in Friday’s game. Fellow Dinos Trevor Jones, Diego Vega and Maddux Willson all reached the end zone for Carbon.

The Dinos (0-1) will look for a victory on the road this Friday. The team will travel to Moab to face Grand (0-1) for a 7 p.m. kickoff.